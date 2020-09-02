Following are the 2020 Tour de France classifications after stage 4 on Tuesday:

Green sprint points jersey:

1. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, 83 points

2. Sam Bennett, Ireland, Deceuninck-Quick-Step, 83

3. Alexander Kristoff, Norway, UAE Emirates, 80

Polka dot king of the mountains jersey:

1. Benoit Cosnefroy, France, AG2R, 21

2. Michael Gogl, Austria, NTT Pro, 12

3. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo, 10

Youth white jersey:

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Emirates, 18 hours 7 minutes 15 seconds

2. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, at 6 seconds

3. Enric Mas, Spain, Movistar, 15

Team overall:

1. EF Pro, 54 hours 22 minutes 46 seconds

2. Trek, at 32 seconds

3. Jumbo, 40

