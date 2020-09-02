Following are the 2020 Tour de France classifications after stage 4 on Tuesday:
Green sprint points jersey:
1. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, 83 points
2. Sam Bennett, Ireland, Deceuninck-Quick-Step, 83
3. Alexander Kristoff, Norway, UAE Emirates, 80
Polka dot king of the mountains jersey:
1. Benoit Cosnefroy, France, AG2R, 21
2. Michael Gogl, Austria, NTT Pro, 12
3. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo, 10
Youth white jersey:
1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Emirates, 18 hours 7 minutes 15 seconds
2. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, at 6 seconds
3. Enric Mas, Spain, Movistar, 15
Team overall:
1. EF Pro, 54 hours 22 minutes 46 seconds
2. Trek, at 32 seconds
3. Jumbo, 40
