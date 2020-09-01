Australian rider Caleb Ewan produced a brilliant sprint finish to win the third stage of the Tour de France on Monday, as local favourite Julian Alaphilippe kept his lead in the overall standings.

It is Ewan’s fourth stage victory after three on his debut last year.

“The guys did a great job keeping me at the front,” Ewan said after winning the 198km ride from Nice to Sisteron.

The Lotto rider squeezed past Peter Saga to get onto Irishman Sam Bennett’s wheel before he kicked clear with tremendous speed with 50 meters to go.

Bennett finished second and European champion Giacomo Nizzolo took the final place on the podium. Three-time world champion Sage faded to finish fifth but snatched enough points to take the green point jersey from stage one winner Alexander Kristoff.

Alaphilippe crossed the line with the peloton and remained four seconds ahead of Adam Yates in the battle for the yellow jersey, with Marc Hirschi ranking third, seven seconds behind.

The race on Tuesday will be a hilly stage from Sisteron to Orcieres-Merlette, which covers 160.5 kilometers.