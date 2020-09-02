Following are the overall standings after stage 4 of the Tour de France on Tuesday:
1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-Quickstep, 18 hours 7 minutes 4 seconds
2. Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, at 4 seconds
3. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo, 7
4. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Emirates, 11
5. Guillaume Martin, France, Cofidis, 13
6. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 17
7. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Jumbo, 17
8. Esteban Chaves, Colombia, Mitchelton-Scott, 17
9. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Arkea-Samsic, 17
10. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana Pro, 17
