Following are the overall standings after stage 4 of the Tour de France on Tuesday:

1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-Quickstep, 18 hours 7 minutes 4 seconds

2. Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, at 4 seconds

3. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo, 7

4. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Emirates, 11

5. Guillaume Martin, France, Cofidis, 13

6. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 17

7. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Jumbo, 17

8. Esteban Chaves, Colombia, Mitchelton-Scott, 17

9. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Arkea-Samsic, 17

10. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana Pro, 17

