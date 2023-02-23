Tour Guide Association inducts new executives

The Tour Guides Association of Ghana (TORGAG), has inducted new executive members to steer the affairs of the Association for the next three years.

Nine members were inducted after being elected by popular acclamation at its national congress held in Kumasi on the theme, “Re-energize for Effective Professional Delivery.”

Mr Awuku Yirenkyi, the Out-going President said the Association needed to re-evaluate it strategies to remain relevant in the Tour Guide industry.

He emphasised that the efforts by the Association to remain relevant at all times was very important, adding that since the establishment of TORGAG in 1995, it had set targets in its operations, especially having the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to give licenses to all tour guides in the country.

He said the operations of tour guides were legitimate since members were licensed by the GTA.

The Association, he noted, had also been able to collaborate with the Forestry Commission through a Memorandum of Understanding to give members access to some forest reserves with tourist attractions for their operations.

He encouraged members of the association who had no operating licenses to provide the necessary documentations to facilitate issuance of license by GTA.

Mr Tata Nkunu Akyea, a Tourism and Heritage Educator, advised the new executives to show leadership by pursuing the interest of members to justify their positions.

Mr Ashford Samuel Banibensu, the newly elected President, promised to unite the Association to pursue the objectives for which it was formed.

He called for the cooperation of members to collectively make the Association vibrant and contribute meaningfully to national development.

The other newly elected executives are, Mr Stephen Komla Kpogoh, Vice President, Ms Martina Kumi Cobblah, General Secretary, Mr Samuel Kwashie Ametewee, Finacial Secretary, and Mr Abdul-Aziz Pelpu, Public Relations Officer.