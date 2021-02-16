The Western Regional Office of the Ghana Tourism Authority has presented chocolate products to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional hospital as part of activities to mark Valentine’s day celebration.

Mr George Nkrumah Ansere, the Western Regional Manager of the Ghana Tourism Authority, said the donation was to show patients love and to remind them that the world outside, still had them in mind.

The hospital received assorted cocoa products such as chocolate bars and Brown gold cocoa powder.

He said Cocoa had good medicinal components and also acted as an immune booster.

Madam Mavis Atta Gyamfi, a staff nurse, received the donation on behalf of the hospital and commended the Ministry of Tourism for the kind gesture.