Tourism Authority to aggressively promote made in Ghana products

Mr Ken Ofori Attah, Finance Minister, says the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) will mount an aggressive awareness programme under its “See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana, Feel Ghana” campaign to promote patronage of made in Ghana products in the tourism and hospitality industry.

He said there would be conscious engagement with hoteliers and restauranteurs to serve local food and beverages, use local artefacts, furniture and fixtures, in the interior decoration of hospitality outlets to reduce the import component of input for the operation of businesses in the sector.

Mr Ofori Attah made this known when he presented the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy in Parliament dubbed: “NKABOM” Budget, on Thursday.

He said as set out in the medium-term goals of the National Tourism Plan, tourism was being prioritised as an accelerator for economic development, investment, development of infrastructure, and for job creation.

That, he said would be achieved by leveraging existing programmes and projects to strengthen the sector’s linkages with related sectors and relevant supply chains, including agriculture, handicrafts, transportation, and construction.