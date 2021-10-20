Tourism Expert throws weight behind Ghana Beach Soccer development

The Eastern Regional Director of Tourism Mr Frederick Adjei-Rudolph, after witnessing the 2021 Odwira Beach Soccer Cup is calling for widespread promotion of Beach Soccer across Ghana as part of the Sports Tourism agenda of the country.

The Tournament which had twenty towns competing for the giant Odwira trophy produced a lot of excitement and unearthed potential beach soccer players for the upcoming national league.

The final game was shown live on Max TV with accompanying radio Commentary and live streaming across multiple partner media platforms.

The game was witnessed by the Okuapehene Oseadeayo Kwasi Akuffo III, Chiefs, elders and other dignitaries.

In addition to Safari Valley Resort, Ridge Nest Hotel and Akro Farms, the Okere District Assembly in partnership with Beach Soccer Ghana also roped in Betboro, Rock Energy Drink, Wilaman Investments, Pura Vida Milk, Last Chance Travel & Tour, Round 2 Bitters and Eddy’s Pizza as sponsors.

The MVP was won by Richard Osa of Mampong, Alexander Adjei took home the Goal King title, with the Best Coach Award going to the tactician of Asenema whilst the Best Goalkeeper was adjudged to be Gideon Adjei from Asenema.

iMax Media; home or Max TV, Max FM and Maximum FM were the lead media partners with supporting partners including TV3, TV Africa, African Entertainment, Daily View Gh, OMY TV, The Press Radio, Alliance Plus, UTV, GTV among others.