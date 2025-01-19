Tourism Minister Dzifa Gomashie Assures Industry Support for Holistic Approach

Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts Minister, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has pledged to justify the trust placed in her by industry stakeholders, while calling for their cooperation in executing the mandate given to her.

In a recent social media post, Gomashie emphasized her commitment to a comprehensive and inclusive approach to the sectors under her ministry. She stated that with the collective support of industry players, she aims to drive significant advancements in Ghana’s tourism, culture, and creative arts sectors.

“Together, we can achieve greater success,” Gomashie stated, urging all key players to join forces to ensure the industry’s continued growth and success. She expressed confidence that through collaboration, the ministry would implement effective strategies to bolster these critical areas of national development.

Read Her Post Below

APPRECIATION

Dear all, please help me thank H.E. JDM, our Vice President and the team for this honour. I am truly, humbled.

Over the past few days, I have received numerous calls and messages following my nomination as Minister Designate for the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts. I am deeply grateful to everyone for the heartfelt congratulations and well-wishes especially from the industry players.

I promise to do my best to justify your faith in me. I entreat you to continue to support, as well as bring forth ideas to help promote and preserve our rich cultural heritage, improve our tourist industry and showcase our creativity for the development of the sector.

Akpe na mi kataaa. Mawu nè yra mi.