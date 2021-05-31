The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, on Monday inaugurated a new technical committee to revitalize the Hotel Catering and Tourism Training Institute (HOTCATT).

Dr Awal said the overall objective of the 13–member technical committee, put together by the Ministry, was to review and update the existing curriculum, and develop a sustainable tourism strategy and action plan for HOTCATT, capable of addressing modern and global sustainability trends taking place in Ghana’s tourism and hospitality industry.

He said some of the key recommendations of the technical committee which needed immediate implementation included the need for a reviewed and updated curriculum for HOTCATT; retraining of instructors or lecturers and the establishment of a strategic plan to guide the Institute.

Dr Awal said the Ministry was collaborating with the United Nations and Environmental Programme (UNEP) to promote sustainable consumption and production patterns in the tourism value and supply chains which was crucial to increasing the growth and transformation of the sector and its linkages with other sectors of the economy.

“This will consequently restructure HOTCATT into a viable national hotel and tourism training institute which will translate into significant socio-economic benefits that will contribute to national development.”

The Minister charged members of the committee to present their report by the end of the October.

Mr John Yao Agbeko, Chief Director of the Ministry and Chairman of the Committee, assured the minister of diligent work and that they would present their report on time.

Members of the committee include Mr John Yao Agbeko, and Mr Otto Langmang, from the Ministry, Rev. R. K Kwadofio, Du Bois Centre, Madam Petrina-Etu-Mantey Parkins, HOTCATT, Mr Theophilus Tetteh Zoglah, Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, Mr Ekow Sampson and Mr Kwasi Anim-Larbi, Ghana Tourism Authority.

The rest are Mr Eyison Kwesi, Ghana Tourism Federation, Mr John Mensah Anang, National Council for Curriculum and Assessment, Dr Joseph Ansah, GIMPA, Madam Leticia Nyaaba Tuekpe, Ghana National Cleaner Production Centre, and one representative each from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training.