Tourism Ministerial Nominee Dzifa Gomashie Pledges to Revive Creative Arts Fund

Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the ministerial nominee for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, has committed to reviving the long-neglected Creative Arts Fund as one of her key priorities.

During her appearance before the Appointments Committee, the Ketu South MP expressed her concern over the fund’s status, noting that, after eight years of the previous administration, she remains unaware of its current state.

Creatives in the country have long lamented the lack of access to the fund, which has been left in disarray, leaving many in the sector frustrated. Gomashie vowed to address this issue immediately upon assuming office. “I do not know where we stand with the status of the Creative Arts Fund, but it is one of the things that I have to do as soon as possible to see where it is and where we can take it from here,” she said.

In addition to reviving the fund, Gomashie outlined her broader strategy to explore alternative funding avenues for the creative arts sector. She emphasized that government funding alone may not be sufficient, and international support can play a crucial role. “The history is there that funding for sectors don’t always come from the Government of Ghana alone. It is the reason why we sought to ratify conventions from UNESCO, so we can tap into some of the funding opportunities they provide,” she explained.

The ministerial nominee also highlighted the tourism levy as a potential source of funding, though she emphasized a cautious approach, focusing on utilizing existing resources before exploring new avenues.

Gomashie further pledged to direct greater attention toward improving key tourist sites, particularly the Mole National Park in the Savannah Region. “Mole for years has been one of the sites that is usually visited. What they probably need is more investment, and it is an area where our country needs to focus more on to bring in the required resources,” she said, adding that she would prioritize pushing the agenda for increased investment in such sites.

Her promises reflect a commitment to revitalizing Ghana’s tourism and creative arts industries, focusing on sustainability, investment, and international cooperation to ensure these sectors flourish.