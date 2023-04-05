Tourism Ministry to explore Religious Tourism at Spiritual ECK AFRICAN SOUL ADVENTURE SEMINAR 2023

The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Arts has assured the organisers of this year’s 2023 ECKANKAR Spiritual ECK AFRICAN SOUL ADVENTURE SEMINAR that the Ministry is ready to help ECKANKAR Ghana explore the religious tourism aspect the seminar will offer participants and guests.

The Ministry has therefore assured the ECKANKAR Leadership of their full support ahead of the 3-day event in August 2023.

This assurance came from the Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts, Hon. Mark Okraku Mantey during a courtesy call on the Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts, Hon. Mohammed Awal at the Ministry in Accra on Wednesday 5th April 2023, by the President of ECKANKAR Ghana, Mr. Aspect Caiquo and his delegation.

The Minister’s team included the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr. Akwasi Agyemang, his Deputy Mark Okraku Mantey and Nana Osafo Adjei.

The courtesy call, was meant among others, to formally invite Hon. Mohammed Awal to be the Guest Honour for the official launch of the spiritual seminar event on 9th May 2023.

Ghana is hosting this year’s edition of the ECK AFRICAN SOUL ADVENTURE SEMINAR scheduled to hold from the 25th to 27th of August 2023 for the 2nd time since 2012.

The event comes off at the Temple of ECK Ghana at Okponglo East Legon, located next to the Erata Hotel.

“This is indeed a good opportunity for ECKANKAR and the Ministry of Tourism to explore religious tourism and we are going to do everything within our authority to ensure that participants and guests have a full taste of the Ghanaian hospitality with amazing packages,” Hon. Mark Okraku Mantey affirmed.

The Tourism Minister, Hon. Mohammed Awal expressed delight and his full support for the event.

“Since the Ghana Tourism Authority CEO is present here, I would like to use this opportunity to direct you to him and his outfit to liaise with him in order to make this spiritual seminar and the religious diversity and tourist aspects they present a huge success,” Hon Awal emphasised.

The ECKANKAR Ghana President Mr. Aspect Caiquo took time to explain some doctrines and teachings of the ECKANKAR Spiritual faith.

He mentioned that the organisation is one of the leading Faith-based organisations in Ghana, the ECKANKAR Ghana.

He said the event is expected to gather about 7,000 passionate and highly spiritual people from all walks of life most whom will travel from other parts of the world far and near to participate.

“The three-day Seminar which is on the theme “Your Life Is A Spiritual Adventure,” seeks among other things, to offer spiritual empowerment, highlighting experience workshops, spiritual discussion, and other activities for greater spiritual growth.

Again, the seminar which will feature a lot of workshops for beginners, new members, and fellow ECKANKAR members is free and open to the general public,” he said.

The ECKANKAR President further mentioned that this seminar will throw more light on the teachings of ECKANKAR and help individuals discover their true spiritual purpose in life.

He noted that according to the teachings of ECKANKAR, “We believe that you are a soul. You are a child of God and your survival destiny is to become a Co-worker with God to spread divine love to all those around you.

ECKANKAR has a living master who ensures the purity of the teachings. He acts as both an outer and an inner teacher.”

Mr. Aspect Caiquo also used the opportunity to present some ECKANKAR Spiritual Materials and Literature to Hon. Mohammed Awal.

BACKGROUND

ECKANKAR is ancient wisdom for today. Its teachings, which resurfaced in 1965, emphasize the value of personal experiences as the most natural way back to God.

Whatever your religious background, they show how to look and listen within yourself to expand your consciousness and enjoy spiritual connectedness.

See for yourself—perhaps for the first time—how to live a happy, balanced, productive life and put daily concerns into loving perspective.

ECKANKAR has a few basic beliefs. Simple spiritual exercises are taught that lead to the experience of the Light and Sound of God.

As we practice the spiritual exercises, we learn to recognize the presence of the Holy Spirit in our lives.

According to ECKANKAR, each of us is a Soul, a spark of God sent to this world to gain spiritual experience.

ECKANKAR studies dreams as a source of inner truth, learning how working with our dreams from a spiritual perspective can help us handle daily challenges and learn from them.

The Spiritual Leader of ECKANKAR is Harold Klemp, the Mahanta, the Living ECK Master.