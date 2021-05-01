Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture, says the Ministry is working towards good investment in the film ecosystem.

He said arts, particularly film and movies, had a lot of money avenues, and that the Ministry would do all it could to resource the sectors and ensure film makers and artists were “comfortable.”

Speaking at the launch of the maiden Presidential Film Pitch Series in the country, Dr Awal said “we would invest in this ecosystem to ensure that artists and film makers, musicians inclusive, become rich and comfortable as part of the Presidents efforts to create jobs and make Ghanaians rich.”

The Presidential Film Pitch Series, on the theme, “Strengthening the Ghanaian film ecosystem,” is a film activation programme in Ghana aimed at creating the platform for Ghanaian filmmakers with projects within the Ghanaian film ecosystem to engage investors, broadcasters, distributors, sponsors and platforms around the world for potential collaborations, sponsorships, investments, sales and advertising opportunities.

The sector Minister said for Ghana to become the hub of film production in Africa, the industry had plans of producing 200 movies every year and that would lead to the creation of 40,000 new jobs countrywide.

“We are also working hard within the private sector to build multi-purpose film studios across the country to produce films nationwide. We also want to make sure that this sector is not only competitive in Ghana but globally.”

He encouraged Ghanaians, especially industry players and the private sector to support the Ministry in its drive to create a sector that would create jobs for young people and improve Ghana’s gross domestic product.

Madam Juliet Asante, Executive Secretary, National Film Authority (NFA), said the Presidential Film Pitch Series sought to address a huge gap in the system, create the market place for good ideas within the film ecosystem, to align with the investment they needed on one hand and the distribution on the other hand.

She said it was also to help ensure a good return on investment whiles reaching audiences in Ghana and globally, towards making Ghana a film hub in the Region.

Madam Asante said for the pitch series, 100 projects in the form of documentaries, feature films, short films, series, games, film infrastructure were received by the NFA from Ghanaian film entrepreneurs, out of which 25 projects had been shortlisted.

“The goal is for each shortlisted project to close deals, share the ideas and look for sponsorship during the two day pitch days slated for April 29 and 30 that would help bring it to fruition.”

The 25 projects selected for the pitch series were: White Fish, Mysteries of the Golden Stool, Ekuba, Adam the First, My Cape Coast Love, A Woman’s Instinct, 1000km/Love, Salifu Dgati, Bukom, Wayera, I Have a Vioce, A Dream to Die For, Bosompim, all feature films.

Others are: The Republic Vrs, I Grow, Destination Ghana, Forts and Castles, all documentaries.

The TV series included: We2, SHE-Private Eye, Choices, Baba Bongo, Heroes of the Past.