Tourism sector calls for public-private partnership for economic growth

Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC), says the tourism sector’s contribution to Ghana’s economic value is encouraging but needs public-private partnership to spur growth.

He said the country’s aggressive tourism promotion and development agenda enjoined district Assemblies and the private sector to initiate sustainable green models to develop tourism potentials in various districts across the country.

Dr Awal said this at the grand durbar ceremony of the World Tourism Day 2023, held in Ada, on the theme: “Tourism and Green Investments.”

Speaking on his behalf, the Mr Mark Okraku-Mantey, Deputy Minister, MoTAC, said tourism would alleviate poverty, and create livelihood opportunities, for the unemployed, youth and women if developed “within the framework of Public-Private Sector Partnership, with the active involvement of all stakeholders.”

Ada traditional area has been endowed with natural attractions from palm-lined beaches, estuary islands, marine turtles, the meeting point of the Volta River and the Atlantic Ocean, water sports from speed boats to sailing, canoeing, surfing and many more.

“These are potential tourism resources which we can collectively develop. I urge the Ada District Assembly to take the lead in this process by considering aggressive tourism promotion as a priority in its development agenda,” he said.

The Deputy Minister said MoTAC had shown commitment to put in place targeted investments to continuously promote the sector and maximise the economic benefits of the industry.

The World Economic Forum Report, 2021 Travel Index, had ranked Ghana as the number two tourism destination in West Africa.

The Year of Return 2022 annual report showed that international arrivals grew by about 47% from 623,523 in 2021 to 914,892 in 2022.

This year’s World Tourism Day is to continuously remind citizens of their symbiotic relationship between tourism, the environment, planet and how tourism could be used as a vehicle to promote the development through traditional innovative investments.