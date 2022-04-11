Tourist Authority ready to regulate activities for 2022 Kwahu Easter festivities

The Ghana Tourist Authority (GTA) has instituted adequate measures to regulate and streamline activities for this year’s edition of the 2022 Kwahu Easter festivities to prevent a hike in covid-19 cases, afterwards.

“We know how big and patronised the Kwahu Easter has become on our tourist calendar over the years and with covid-19 not over, things are not going to be done as it used to be in order not to have a possible spike in the cases.”

Mr Rudolph Adjei, Eastern Regional Director of the GTA speaking with GNA indicated that significant among the changes this year would be the registration and requirement of a permit for every event including family and even church events as part of the Kwahu Easter activities.

He explained that, they would monitor every activity and event to ensure that the laid down arrangements and protocols with regards to the covid-19 prevention was highly and strictly adhered to.

In line with that, the GTA in collaboration with the Kwahu Traditional Council and the three municipalities in the Kwahu enclave have designed an online portal and every event organizer was required to fill the appropriate forms indicating nature of events, among others.

For those who would not be able to register online, the Regional Director indicated that an advanced monitoring team would be dispatched to Kwahu to enable event organizers did the right thing, especially family-based activities which may be after thoughts.

All food vendors including the informal ones would all be identified and given some basic training to follow the arrangements adding that, “we are aware some facilities are given out as accommodation to revelers at a fee without any authorisation and we are working to identify all such facilities for proper documentation”.

As part of the adequate preparations, the GTA was liaising with the Ghana Health Service to set up vaccination points at strategic locations so that unvaccinated persons could take advantage especially those who would want to patronise the paragliding.

For the past two years, the famous Kwahu Easter, which has become a key activity on the GTA calendar was suspended due to covid 19 and it’s expected that revelers would troop in their numbers to participate once again after the long break.

For the indigenes of Kwahu, the Christian celebration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, is a homecoming celebrated in all the towns on the Kwahu ridge and for the thousands of revelers from all walks of life, it’s a fun celebration full of activities such as hiking, paragliding, and musical concerts amongst others.