Tourist facilities urged to make customer care priority

Mr Richard Agyenim Boateng, the Deputy Director in charge of Administration, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has advised operators of tourist facilities to place a premium on customer care.

This would help engender confidence in the services the facilities provide for the growth of the tourism industry, the GTA Official said.

Mr Agyenim Boateng, who was addressing a training workshop in Kumasi for key stakeholders in the tourism industry, said it was important that operators of such tourist facilities embraced good practices.

“We are in an era where customers have become more conscious of their rights and responsibilities regarding the sort of services rendered to them.

They will, therefore, not take just anything given them by tourist facility operators,” he observed.

The workshop was organised under the auspices of the GTA and targeted more than 300 participants, who were taken through digital marketing, customer care and tourism product knowledge.

The participants included car rentals operators, tour guides, caterers, hospitality facility owners, and curators, among others.

Mr Agyenim Boateng said the programme was in line with the Ghana Cares Initiative, which sought to train main actors in the tourism industry to embrace good practices.

He asked the participants to take the lessons from the workshop seriously to improve their work.

Mrs Mavis Gyasi-Afriyie, the Ashanti Regional Manager of the GTA, expressed the hope that operators would tap the potential of the tourism industry to create jobs and wealth for the people.

Mr Matthew Osei Prempeh, a GTA Official, advised tourist facility operators to prioritise their services.