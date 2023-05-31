Towards a Fair Election: William Gomes Proposes U.S. Led Plan to Restore Democracy in Bangladesh

Dear President Biden,

My name is William Gomes, a British-Bangladeshi freelance journalist and human rights activist based in York, North Yorkshire, UK. I write to you with deep concern regarding the escalating political tensions and deterioration of the rule of law in Bangladesh, my country of origin.

Bangladesh, despite being long lauded for its commitment to democratic principles, is currently grappling with a significant strain on its democratic fabric. The escalating instability threatens peace and security in the wider South Asian region.

Under these pressing circumstances, an urgent intervention from the international community, spearheaded by the United States, is required to restore democracy, ensure the rule of law, and facilitate free and fair elections in Bangladesh next year.

Towards this end, I propose a comprehensive five-point plan:

International Election Monitoring: To ensure transparency and fairness, the forthcoming elections should be overseen by an international committee comprising reputable bodies such as the United Nations, the Carter Center, or the International Foundation for Electoral Systems. Electoral Capacity Building: International experts should work with the Election Commission of Bangladesh to develop robust voter registration systems, efficient electoral dispute resolution mechanisms, and to foster public awareness about the electoral process. Inter-Party Dialogue Facilitation: Drawing upon the model of the U.S.-Taliban Peace Talks (2018 – 2020), the U.S. should facilitate direct dialogues between all major political parties in Bangladesh. Here, I would like to propose that the recipient of the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize, Professor Muhammad Yunus, be considered to lead this dialogue process. His respected stature and commitment to social justice make him a suitable candidate to take on the role of an interim head of government, to steer the country towards stability. Establishment of Temporary US Military Bases: I propose the establishment of temporary US military bases in all major cities of Bangladesh, funded by the Bangladeshi government. These bases would accommodate elements of the US Air Force, US Navy, US Marine Corps, and US Coast Guard for the next five years, thereby helping to maintain regional stability. Multinational Military Cooperation: These bases should house military personnel from allied nations such as the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Romania, and Poland, thus bolstering international unity and commitment to restoring peace in the region. Military-to-Military Cooperation: Increased cooperation between the US and Bangladeshi forces, including joint training exercises, strategic intelligence sharing, and cooperation in maritime security, counter-terrorism, and peacekeeping operations, should be encouraged.

As a beacon of democracy and human rights, the United States is uniquely positioned to lead these efforts. I trust in your leadership to consider this proposal and take proactive measures to assist Bangladesh during this critical period.

Thank you for your time and consideration. I look forward to your positive response and remain hopeful for our collective efforts towards restoring democracy and peace in Bangladesh.

Yours sincerely,

William Nicholas Gomes

Human Rights Activist and Freelance Journalist