Towards a stronger collaboration between EGDC and KAIPTC

The ECOWAS Gender Development Centre (EGDC) was on a working visit to the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in Accra, Ghana on the 18th and 19th of May 2023. The main purpose of the visit was to strengthen collaboration between the two institutions. The visit was preceded by an initial technical mission to KAIPTC in November 2022.

The EGDC delegation, led by its Director, Mrs Sandra Oulate Fattoh, met with members of the executive management including the Commander, Major General Richard Addo Gyane, the Deputy Commander, Air Commodore George Kweku Arko-Dadzie, alongside the Director, Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, the Ag. Director of the Women Peace and Security Institute (WPSI), the Head of Legal and their respective teams. The different discussions culminated in a consensus on a partnership between EGDC and KAIPTC, leading to the adoption of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The MoU is structured around four main areas of action, covering capacity building, research, documentation and advocacy.

At the end of the meeting, the Director of EGDC thanked the Commander of KAIPTC and his team for the special welcome granted the EGDC delegation and the facilities provided for the success of the visit. She commended the Commander for his commitment towards fostering gender equality and his readiness to strengthen cooperation and ties between KAIPTC and ECOWAS. After briefing the audience on the strategic orientations of the new ECOWAS management, Mrs Oulate Fattoh assured the KAIPTC Commander of the commitment of EGDC and the ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs to fully embrace the partnership between the two institutions.

Taking his turn, the Commander of KAIPTC thanked EGDC for the visit and willingness to collaborate with KAIPTC to foster gender equality especially for women, peace, and security. He also renewed his commitment to the partnership between his institution and EGDC.