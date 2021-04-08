A staff of the Town and Country Planning Division was shot by land guard during an inspection of a parcel of land situated at South Odorkor, a suburb of Greater Accra.

Prince Tetteh and other staff of Town and Country Planning were reported to have gone to the land to inspect ongoing development project being undertaken by a developer when suddenly, they were attacked buy a known notorious land guard, popularly called Scorpion.

Police source has revealed that, the victim and his colleagues were entering the site when they were confronted by Scorpion who, without wasting any time, opened fire and shooting indiscriminately.

Unfortunately, bullets from his gun hit Prince Tetteh at the leg, and he was later rushed to the hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The suspected land guard, Scorpion was arrested by the police and placed at the Accra Regional Police Command for further investigations.

Meanwhile, this paper has gathered that the said land was given out by Nii Oshipi and elders of Sempe to the developer.

The Chiefs of Sempe and allodia owners of the land are calling on the police service to ensure that justice is served in this case since; residents have constantly been living in fears over attacks and threats from land guards who always cause havoc in the community.