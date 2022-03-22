Town Hall Right Platforms To Share Ideas On Local, National Issues

Mr Fred Bubune Kpodo, the Ada East District Coordinating Director, has urged Ghanaians to take advantage of town hall meetings to discuss issues of local and national concerns for redress.

He said those platforms offered metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies (MMDAs) the opportunity to interact with constituents on various topics of interest and address issues concerning the development of an area.

Mr Kpodo said this during a town hall meeting, organised by the Ada-East District Assembly, in collaboration with the Media Foundation for West Africa, to share with the people the Assembly’s achievements and challenges and discuss the plans for the years ahead.

He explained that not everyone within the district had the opportunity to attend the meeting and urged participants to share the knowledge acquired while spreading whatever information they received.

The Assembly might have initiated lots of developmental projects, which the constituent might not be aware of and those forums were mediums to highlight them, he said.

Mr Kpodo said every MMDA had its core values and principles of good governance including participation, transparency, and accountability, adding: “Through the town hall meetings the assembly accounts to the people”.

He said local government workers were stewards taking care of resources the Government had entrusted into their care and every assembly was mandated to generate both internal and external funds, which were crucial components for running its affairs.

The external funds were statutorily disbursed by the Government to the assemblies to carry out their duties and government may increase it if the assembly was able to generate more internal funds.

Ms Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, the Ada-East District Chief Executive, said the district had experienced massive development as part of efforts to enhance local governance across the country.

“I inherited seven uncompleted projects in 2017, out of which six have been completed, including a three-storey Assembly Office Complex, three CHPS Compounds, Police Station at Big Ada, and three-unit classroom blocks at Amlakpo and Alavanyo,” she said.

Other projects initiated are the construction of five CHPS compounds, rehabilitation of the recovery ward of the Ada Health Centre, construction of solar-powered mechanised water facilities, and provision of potable water to six communities.

Also is the construction of classroom blocks for different communities and procurement of over 5,000 furniture for schools in the district.

Ms Pobee gave the assurance that the Assembly, in line with the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was working to ensure that all planned projects and programmes for the year were carried out successfully.

The Assembly was also working on a salt processing factory, market sheds, construction of solar-powered irrigation infrastructure among other measures to enhance the economic activities of the people.