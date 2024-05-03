Townspeople Turn Classrooms Into Toilet

James Kweku Baako

Residents at Enyan Denkyira, a farming community in the Ajumako – Enyan – Esiam District of the Central Region have, within the last five years, been attending nature’s call in the classrooms of the Enyan Denkyira M/A Basic School.

Just when teachers at the school thought such evil deeds of the inhabitants were over, the school management was sad to learn that some of the residents had broken into the locked doors of all three classrooms and scattered books of pupils in the school.

Addressing the media, the school’s Parents Association chairman, Solomon Ata Kwesi Erskine, bemoaned the resurfacing of such evil deeds in the community. He disclosed that not too long ago, the entire town was shocked to see some individuals discharging blood, human excrement, used condoms, and the like in the classrooms.

He regretted that though the inhabitants had been warned countless times to stop such deeds, they did not heed the call. He pleaded with the community to ensure that teachers and pupils operate in a conducive atmosphere.

The Assemblyman for the Enyan Denkyira North Electoral Area, Daniel Otabil, pledged to set up watchdog committees to curb such bad deeds in the area. He expressed worry about inhabitants’ poo-painting activities by smearing human excrement on the furniture of the school headteacher.

He also mentioned that stealing items belonging to the Kindergarten and Nursery pupils also hamper the progress of academic work at the school. He pledged to work with stakeholders to bring solutions to the problems.

Mr. Otabil asked the citizens to see security as a collective responsibility. This alone, he reiterated, when done will provide a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning in the area.