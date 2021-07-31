Toyota Ghana launches Automark Brand

Toyota Ghana Company Limited (TGLC) has introduced a new innovative business unit to its operations under the trade name Automark.

Automark is the Certified Pre-Owned vehicle business segment in Pan-Africa was developed by Toyota for its dealerships.

Mr Kohji Yanaka, the Managing Director, speaking at the launch, said it was in line with the vision that TGCL took the initiative to introduce a new business unit.

He said as an automobile company with aspirations to satisfy the transport needs of all income brackets, Toyota Ghana was committed to supporting a segment of the market with a limited budget for new vehicles.

The objective of Automark is to ensure that customers receive convenience and transparency when they buy or sell their used Toyota vehicles.

The Managing Director said the Automark trade model was currently operating in 11 African countries, including South Africa, Mauritius, Kenya, Cote D’Ivoire and Mali.

He said the Company’s pre-owned vehicle sales were in two folds; the first design one was a Buy Back option, where they give customers cash for their used vehicle purchased from TGCL.

Mr Kohji said the second option was the Trade-in offer, where a customer returns his old vehicle with a minimum top-up after evaluation for a new one right from the showroom.

”The good news of these options for our customers is that we do not consider mileage and age limit as conditions for the vehicles you return to us,” he added.

He said it was worth notifying customers that TGCL was well-positioned to take the used car market to the highest level of customer satisfaction as they have done with the new vehicle sales.

Mr Kohji assured all potential used car customers that the vehicles they would purchase from them were certified and covered by a one year warranty.

He urged everyone to take advantage of the Automark scheme to own a good certified used car on a minimal budget.

Mr Andrew Lamptey, Head of Sales Operations at Toyota Ghana, said the Toyota Trade-In programme would allow car owners the opportunity to sell their cars to Toyota and top up for a new vehicle.