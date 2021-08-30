Toyota Ghana launches genuine motor oil onto the automobile market

Toyota Ghana Company Limited has launched its new Genuine Motor Oil (TGMO) into the Ghanaian automobile market.

This is an engine oil designed for Toyota cars in mind.

Mr Anndrew Lampety, Head of Sales Operations at Toyota Ghana, speaking on behalf of Mr Kohui Yanaka, the Managing Director, said it would not be an understatement to say that the lifeline of an automobile was clean lubrication.

Mr Lampety made the remarks during the launch of the Motor Oil and seminar garages on the theme: “Choosing The Right Oil for Your Vehicle” in Accra.

He said the longevity of a car’s engine was greatly assured, using a genuine engine oil recommended by the manufacturer.

The Head of Sales Operation said using motor oil that was not suitable for a Toyota vehicle created unwanted particle build-up in the engine, thereby causing the engine oil to deteriorate faster and reduce the overall life of the engine.

“The TGMO is specially formulated with optimum cleaning and protection capabilities for your Toyota vehicle, it also provides complete engine protection against friction and heat press for better performance and maximum engine life,” he added.

He said the Motor Oil has been extensively tested to assure optimum performance in diverse driving conditions.

Mr Lampety said it was very important to keep the Toyota vehicle functioning at its peak with motor oils that were, specially formulated for the vehicle.

He said Toyota Ghana Company Limited would be selling three variants of the engine oil

He called on owners of Toyota vehicles to patronize Toyota Genuine Motor Oil, which was the preferred oil for their vehicle and urged them to be ambassadors to these products in shops.

Mr Bala Balakrishnan, Sales Manager of Idemitsu, advised Toyota vehicle owners to be careful of counterfeit products being widely circulated on the market.

He called on them to identify such activities and report them to the Toyota Manufacturing Company for immediate action.