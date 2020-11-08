Toyota Ghana Limited in its quest to satisfy customers, expand clientele base, and improve business principles, has introduced a new model, ‘Toyota Starlet’, into the country.

The ‘Starlet’ like all Toyota models, embraces the legacy of quality, durability, and reliability, which makes it appealing to all income earners.

It is powered by a 4 cylinder/1.4-liter engine and operates on a low fuel consumption with automatic transmission.

Mr. Takuya Kajiura, Managing Director, Toyota Ghana, outdooring the product in Kumasi, indicated that the multi-utility hatchback vehicle had great infotainment functionalities including Toyota connects and android audio.

The ‘Starlet’ is equipped with electric power steering, dual 12-volt power outlets, electric windows, tilt-adjustable steering column, reverse-view camera with parking sensors, and 60/40 split rear seats among other advanced functionalities.

According to the Manager Director, the product was progressively being introduced into 47 countries in Africa, adding that Ghana was the third to launch the model.

Giving the idea behind the introduction of the 2020 model of ‘Toyota Starlets’, he said it was coined from the national Under-17 football team, the Black Starlets, which made history by defeating Brazil to win the FIFA U-17 Soccer World Cup in 1995.

The Black Starlets had a dream to make it to the top with style, performance, and speed.

“These are the attributes of this new Toyota we unveil today, with a name that resonates and attracts attention in Ghana.” Mr. Kajiura explained.

Toyota Ghana, he said, had commissioned an ultramodern facility for vehicle sales and spare parts in Tamale, to provide customers within the northern enclave an opportunity to experience the Toyota way.

He stressed the company’s resolve to strive and achieve its corporate objectives despite the challenges automobile industries had faced in the COVID-19 era.