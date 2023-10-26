Toyota resumes domestic output after explosion

Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday it has fully resumed output in Japan as the remaining production line at a plant in Gifu Prefecture is back in operation, ending a 10-day disruption caused by an explosion at one of its component suppliers.

The Japanese automaker has been gradually restarting operations as parts supply recovers following the accident that led to the halt of 13 production lines at eight plants at one point.

The explosion occurred on Oct. 16 at Chuo Spring Co.’s factory in Aichi prefecture, where vehicle suspension coils are made for a number of Japanese carmakers.

Toyota halted production at some of its 14 assembly factories across Japan immediately after the explosion. The affected lines included those assembling its popular Land Cruiser and RAV4 sport utility vehicles.