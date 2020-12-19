TP Women International, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), on Friday donated more than 3,000 pieces of diaper to new born babies at the Madina Polyclinic.

The diapers would be given to financially-challenged nursing mothers.

Ms Marian Cudjoe, CEO of TP Women International, said the donation was part of the NGO’s programmes to improve the wellbeing of women and girls, saying, they had donated items to Kayayee in Accra and also sensitized them on sexual reproductive health.

She said most of the young ladies encountered during their sensitization exercises, lacked sexual reproductive health education, hence most of them engaged in unsafe sex, culminating in unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases.

Ms Cudjoe said parents needed to educate and sensitise their girl-child on sexual reproductive health so that they would be aware of the implications of the choices they made.

”Also, the government and policy makers need to place premium on educating young people on their sexual reproductive systems through health campaigns and outreaches at the local levels,” she said.

Madam Mariam Coffie, Senior Midwifery Officer, Maternity Unit of Madina Polyclinic, who received the items, commended the NGO for the donation, and assured them that they would put to good use.

She called on other benevolent organizations and philanthropists to also donate to health centres, adding that, such donations helped improve healthcare delivery in the country.