TRACE Awards 2025 Spotlight African Music’s Global Rise in Zanzibar Spectacle

The 2025 TRACE Awards & Summit concluded with a dazzling celebration of African and Afro-descendant musical talent, held at the sun-kissed Mora Resort in Zanzibar.

The event, hailed as a cultural milestone, underscored Africa’s growing influence on the global music stage, uniting artists, producers, and fans in a vibrant showcase of rhythm, creativity, and cross-continental collaboration.

South African duo Tito & Yuppe ignited the night by claiming Song of the Year for Tswhala Bam, a viral anthem that transformed global dance floors into hubs of Amapiano euphoria. Nigerian superstar Rema dominated the awards, snagging Album of the Year for Heis—a genre-blending triumph—and Male Artist of the Year, cementing his status as Afrobeats’ leading visionary. Ivorian duo Tam Sir & Team Paiya electrified the Best Collaboration category with Coup du Marteau, a track celebrated for its explosive energy.

Visual artistry took center stage as director Meji Alabi won Best Music Video for Remi’s DND, a cinematic feat lauded for its bold storytelling. Meanwhile, South Africa’s Makhadzi claimed Best Dancer, her electrifying moves reaffirming her reign on stage, while Algeria’s DJ Moh Green spun his way to Best DJ, solidifying his cross-continental appeal.

Regional excellence shone brightly: Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz earned Best Global African Artist, a nod to his relentless cross-border influence, while Nigeria’s Ayra Starr triumphed as Best Artist Western Africa for her magnetic vocals. Kenya’s Bien and Angola’s Chelsea Dinorath captured Best Artist Eastern Africa and Best Artist Lusophone Africa, respectively, highlighting the diversity of Africa’s soundscapes.

The diaspora’s impact was equally celebrated. French-Ivorian artist Joe Dwet Filé secured Best Artist Diaspora Europe, Brazil’s Duquesa dazzled with Best Artist Diaspora Brazil, and Haitian star Kenny Haitï claimed Best Artist Diaspora Caribbean. Rwandan-born choreographer Sherrie Silver, honored with the Changemaker Award, emphasized art’s power to drive social transformation.

A poignant moment came as Nigerian icon D’Banj received the Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating his two-decade legacy in shaping Afrobeats. “Africa’s creativity deserves global reverence,” declared TRACE co-founder Olivier Laouchez, underscoring the awards’ mission to elevate African artistry.

The ceremony also spotlighted rising stars: Ivorian hip-hop newcomer Himra grabbed Best Newcomer, and Réunion’s Léa Churros won Best Artist Diaspora Indian Ocean, proving talent blooms in every corner of the Afro-descendant world.

With a highlights broadcast set for March on TRACE channels and partners like Canal+ and Rolling Stone Africa, the 2025 edition reinforced music’s role as a unifying force. As sponsors Airtel Africa and Visit Zanzibar pledged continued support, anticipation builds for next year’s event—promising even grander celebrations of Africa’s unstoppable beat.

Catch the TRACE Awards 2025 highlights in March on TRACE platforms worldwide.