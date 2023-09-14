TRACE AWARDS: Blacko, Camidoh And Stormzy Nomimated

From North to South, from East to West, the entire African continent will be represented by its best artists at the Trace Awards, showcasing the excellence and diversity of Afro-centric music in genres such as Afrobeat, Dancehall, Hip Hop, Afro-pop, Mbalax, Amapiano, Zouk, Kizomba, Genge, Coupé Décalé, Bongo Flava, Soukous, Gospel, Rap, Rai, Kompa, R&B, and Rumba.

Competing in 22 award categories are platinum-selling artists from more than thirty countries in Africa, South America, the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean, and Europe including Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, the UK and Uganda amongst others. The winners will take home one or more Trace Awards Trophies unique pieces of art designed by acclaimed Congolese sculptor and designer, Dora Prevost.

Featuring strongly are Ghanaian acts Black Sherrif, Camidoh and UK born Stormzy. Black Sherif has two nominations first in the Best Collaboration Category (Second Sermon Black Sherif ft. Burna Boy) and the other in the Africa Anglo Category. Camidoh comes strong on the Song of The Year Category (Sugarcane Remix ft King Promise, Dakoo, etc.)

Leading the nominations are West African artists, particularly Nigerian artists, who underscore the global popularity of Nigerian Afrobeat with over 40 nominations in total, including multiple nominations for Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Davido, WizKid, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Fireboy DML and Rema.

The contribution of female artists is recognised in multiple categories including Best Female Artist, where Cape Verde’s Soraia Ramos is competing against Josey from the Ivory Coast, Senegal’s Viviane Chidid, Kenya’s Nadia Mukami and the double threat of Tiwa Savage and Arya Starr (Nigeria).

The diverse music of the African diasporas is represented by nominations for some of the most acclaimed artists in France, Brazil, UK, The Caribbean and the Indian Ocean including Stormzy (UK), Booba and Aya Nakamura (France), Leo Santana (Brazil), Shenseea (Jamaica), Donovan BTS (Mauritius), Princess Lover and Kalash (Martinique), Bamby (Guyane) and Admiral T (Guadeloupe).

Africa’s enduring love of the uplifting Gospel genre is reflected in the Best Gospel Singer category, which sees South Africa’s Benjamin Dube going head-to-head with Kenya’s Janet Otienao, Uganda’s Levixone, KS Bloom from the Ivory Coast and Moses Bliss from Nigeria.

In a fitting tribute to the host country for the inaugural Trace Awards, Rwandan artists come to the fore in Best Rwandan Artist, highlighting the talent of Rwandan musicians Bruce Melodie, Kenny Sol, Ariel Wayz, Bwiza and Chriss Eazy. Also representing the east of the continent, Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz notches up several nominations, including Best Male and Best Music Video, while Azawi, Lexivone and the Uganda Ghetto Kids carry the torch for Uganda.

South African artists make their mark in the nominations, with Hip Hop artist K.O scoring an impressive three nominations including Best Male, Song of the Year and Best Collaboration. Also honoured are Musa Keys (Best Live, Best Collaboration), and Blxckie (Best Music Video), while Pabi Cooper squares up against a strong field in the Best Newcomer award category. Just over the border in Swaziland, Uncle Waffles scores a well-deserved nomination in the Best DJ category.

Further north, Algeria’s Raja Meziane and Kader Japonais are competing against Tunisia’s Artmasta and Morocco’s Amira Zouhair, Dystinct and El Grande Toto in Best Artist – North Africa.

Francophone music and artists take their fair share of the accolades with 10 nominations including two nods for Didi B from Ivory Coast as Best Male and Best Artist Africa – Francophone while Libianca from Cameroon earned two nominations, for Best Newcomer and Song of the Year, respectively. DRC’s Fally Ipupa also scored two nominations: one for the Best Live (Global) and one for the Best Artist Africa – Francophone categories.

Portuguese-speaking artists from Lusophone Africa are highlighted with nominations in Best Artist Africa – Lusophone for Gerilson Insrael and Perola from Angola, who are both pitted against Cape Verde’s Lisandro Cuxi and Soraia Ramos, as well as Plutonio (Mozambique).

Up-and-coming artists make their mark in the nominations, too, in the hotly contested Best Newcomer Award, sponsored by Luc Belaire, which sees popular Cameroonian artists – Libianca and Krys M – squaring up against Cote d’Ivoire’s Roselyne Layo, Azawi from Uganda, Pabi Cooper from South Africa and Nigeria’s Nissi and Odumodublvck.

Targeted at lovers of African and Afro-inspired music and culture, the Trace Awards will broadcast live on 21 October 2023 on Trace TV, radio and digital channels and on global streaming platforms, national terrestrial TV and satellite channels. The viewership and social interaction is expected to exceed 500 million fans in 190 countries.

Rwandan creativity and excellence are represented by the involvement of BK Arena, RwandAir and RBA as partners to the Trace Awards & Festival.

Source : Nii Amah Dagadu