Track official stretchered off after crash in women’s omnium

An Olympic official was stretchered off the Izu velodrome following a massive crash in the women’s omnium event on the last day of the Tokyo Olympics.

Just about half the field was able to contest the final sprint of the scratch race due to two crashes in the final laps of the race, in which American Jennifer Valente took maximum points.

Five time Olympic champion Laura Kenny was among the riders who went down in one of the crashes and did not finish.

All riders who did not finish were awarded 16 points.

The injured official received treatment and was fitted with a neck brace before being carried away on a stretcher.

The omnium is a points-based competition that includes four races – scratch, tempo, elimination and points.