Track Star Joseph Paul Amoah Hails Media for Elevating High School Athletics at 2025 Super Zonals

Ghanaian sprint sensation Joseph Paul Amoah, the 2023 African Games 200m gold medalist, has lauded media outlets for their expansive coverage of the 2025 Super Zonals athletics championships, crediting journalists with amplifying the prestige of the storied high school competition.

His praise follows a thrilling two-day event across Ghana’s Ashanti and Central Regions, where budding athletes vied for regional glory in a showcase of raw talent and inter-school rivalry.

In the Ashanti Region, Prempeh College extended its dominance by clinching a fifth consecutive boys’ title, outperforming rivals with a blend of sprinting prowess and tactical field-event victories. St. Louis Senior High School upstaged Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ to claim the girls’ crown, underscoring their rising profile in track and field. Meanwhile, in the Central Region, Mfantsipim School cemented its legacy with a fourth straight boys’ championship, edging out Adisadel College by 7.5 points in a nail-biting finish. Efutu Senior High emerged as the surprise girls’ champions, dethroning powerhouses Wesley Girls’ and Holy Child School.

Amoah, a former Prempeh College standout turned national record-holder, emphasized the transformative role of media coverage in elevating the event’s visibility. “The media did an exceptional job bringing the Super Zonals into the limelight,” he remarked during a post-event interview. “When I competed for Prempeh, there were no cameras documenting our races. Today, thanks to outlets like TV3 and online platforms, these young athletes have their moments preserved—something my generation rarely experienced.”

The 27-year-old sprinter, who shattered Emmanuel Tuffour’s 24-year-old 200m national record with a blistering 20.08-second run at the 2019 NCAA Championships, stressed the psychological boost media exposure provides. “Seeing their performances on YouTube or TV isn’t just about fame—it validates their hard work and inspires the next wave of talent,” he added.

Amoah’s journey from the tracks of Prempeh College to Coppin State University and eventually the global stage mirrors the aspirations of many Super Zonals participants. His comments resonate amid Ghana’s push to revive grassroots athletics, a sector long plagued by inadequate infrastructure and limited visibility. This year’s enhanced coverage, featuring live streams and highlight reels, marks a departure from past editions, where results often lingered in obscurity.

Organizers reported record social media engagement during the event, with clips of photo finishes and podium ceremonies trending nationwide. For coaches like Prempeh’s Kwame Osei, the spotlight is overdue. “These athletes train as rigorously as professionals,” he said. “Media attention not only rewards their effort but also attracts scouts and sponsors crucial for their development.”

While the Super Zonals’ revival has been celebrated, challenges persist. Critics note disparities in resources between elite schools and rural competitors, with some teams lacking basic equipment. Amoah acknowledged the gaps but framed the media’s role as a catalyst for broader investment. “When the nation sees this talent, stakeholders can’t look away. Coverage drives accountability,” he argued.

As Ghana’s athletics community reflects on the 2025 showdown, Amoah’s endorsement underscores a pivotal shift: high school sports, once confined to local buzz, are now a national spectacle. For rising stars dreaming of emulating his success, that visibility could be their first step toward greatness.