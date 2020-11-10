

Staying fit while at home is equally important as keeping up with your corporate work productivity levels, and the best part is it doesn’t depend on going to the gym.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e has what it takes to be your virtual PT (Personal Trainer), while monitoring your health and keeping you entertained.

Nonstop Action for 2weeks

Before you think on ways of how to stay healthy and fit when staying home, you need to ask yourself this, do I want a smartwatch which I am going to keep charging all the time?

What if I forget to charge it? Does that mean I can’t keep up with time and the features that come with the smartwatch? Well, with HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e all these questions are answered with a single statement “2 weeks long battery life”.

Thanks to the Kirin A1 chip that comes with the watch, this low-power wearable chipset uses advanced architecture and low power computing to maintain long lasting battery life for workout tracking, heart rate detection, sleep monitoring and other features.

A Design that Speaks Sports

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e comes with a sandblasted, minimalistic and robust 316L grade stainless steel surface for a more refined finish. The watch has also implemented a unibody design integrating the 1.39-inch AMOLED dial of the smartwatch into the strap for a better refined and more streamlined look. This also makes HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e comfortable to wear during training, thus allowing for more accurate tracking data.

Detailed Fitness Tracking

So how exactly will this smartwatch help you stay fit? HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e supports smart tracking of up to 100 sports. The watch can smart track 15 different professional workout modes, eight of which are outdoor sports (running, walking, climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water swimming and triathlon), while the other seven are indoor sports (walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, free training, elliptical machine and rowing machine).

It can track another 85 types of sports in six categories, including extreme, leisure, aquatics, fitness, ball games, winter sports, rock climbing, parkour, skateboarding, surfing, tennis, baseball and even aerobic exercise. It also detects six different workouts, including outdoor running, outdoor walking, indoor walking, indoor running, elliptical and rower automatically, tracking all the data on its own, while precise satellite tracking allows for accurate GPS and GLONASS tracking if you go for a run outside.

Look out for your Health with Precise Monitoring

Staying fit isn’t just about exercising or working out. You also need to keep track of your health in terms of how many calories you’re putting on, how well you are sleeping and what your stress levels are saying? HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e features the new self-developed TruSeenTM 3.5 heart rate monitoring technology, accurate heart rate is tracked and combined with AI smart heart rate algorithm, making the monitoring much faster and more accurate.

There is also HUAWEI TruSleepTM 2.0 which helps in measuring sleep quality as well and also includes real-time heart rate tracking, breathing during sleep and big data analytics. HUAWEI TruRelaxTM technology also provides 24/7 pressure monitoring, which allows to maintain a relaxed state of mind at all times.

In addition to this, the watch is also capable of monitoring blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), which is the concentration of oxygen in your blood and an important physiological indicator for the health of your respiratory system.

Other cool and practical features of HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e include headphone Bluetooth pairing for audio control and playback. There is also Remote Shutter, which when paired with a smartphone will allow users to remotely take pictures by tapping the smartwatch. It also supports notification alerts from a wide range of apps and has a flashlight option.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e can also help you look for your phone in case you can’t find it by letting it ring. – cool, we know!