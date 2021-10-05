Tracy Sarkcess grabs SHERO of the Year accolade at GOWA

Tracy Sarkcess, wife of multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has been adjudged “SHERO” of the Year at this year’s Tasty Tom Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA).

The social entrepreneur who won the coveted Royal Aroma SHERO of the Year having edged the likes of Esther Kelly, Josephine Baffour, Deborah Kyei, Linda Teye and Dr. Vincentia Anokorang for the accolade.

The SHERO Award which is the second most topmost award for the GOWA scheme, recognizes the effort of individuals who are using their influence in society to touch lives in various endeavours.

Dr. Louisa Satekla, wife of Stonebwoy also won the Outstanding Woman in Health while Fella Makafui also grabbed the Woman Brand Influencer of the Year.

Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay has been adjudged the Outstanding Woman of the Year for the second year running at this year’s Tasty Tom Ghana Outstanding Women Awards.

Delay who won the top gong for last year’s edition edged the likes Nana Aba Anamoah, Gloria Sarfo, Berla Mundi, Beatrice Mensah, Yaa Amoako Adu and Getrude Kunde Kwallinjam in the Outstanding Woman of the Year category.

Delay who received four nominations for this year’s awards also won the Outstanding Woman TV Personality of the Year as well as the Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur of the Year.

This year’s awards gala witness some intriguing musical performances from Praye, Kweku Darlington, among other top artistes.