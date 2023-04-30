Trade conference held in Kenya to boost partnerships with China

A trade conference was held in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi Monday amid calls for strategic partnerships with China to realize mutual benefits.

Senior officials, diplomats and business executives attended the event that featured presentations on investment opportunities in Kenya alongside inking of partnership deals between Chinese and Kenyan firms.

Mercy Wanjau, the secretary to the Kenyan Cabinet, said attracting Chinese investments is a key government priority to help realize a people-centric economic transformation agenda.

According to Wanjau, leveraging trade and investment opportunities from Chinese firms will be key to injecting vitality into strategic sectors like manufacturing, housing and agro-processing.

Representatives of eight major Chinese firms and 123 Kenyan business entities including startups attended the economic and trade conference held in person.

Pius Rotich, general manager of Investment Promotion and Business Development at the Kenya Investment Authority, said Kenya has established a conducive policy and regulatory environment in order to attract capital, technology and know-how from China, which are crucial to revitalizing priority sectors like manufacturing, agriculture, affordable housing and health.

A vibrant Chinese economy will be a boon for Kenya in terms of enhanced trade and capital flows to sectors that are crucial to sustaining growth, Rotich said. Enditem