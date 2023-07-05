Trade fair boosts small-scale business in Zambia

The Zambia International Trade Fair, which was held in Ndola, Copperbelt Province, has provided a significant boost to small-scale traders in the country.

The trade fair is an annual event that has over the years seen small-scale traders like Augustine Chisanga cash in on their businesses.

Chisanga, 45, has enthusiastically participated in this year’s fair to promote his business and expand its customer base.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to showcase my traditional crafts to a wider audience. The trade fair has provided a platform for me to network and broaden my customer base,” Chisanga said.

Joyce Mulenga, a 60-year-old traditional foods trader, from Kitwe, also in Copperbelt Province, emphasized the significance of the trade fair in revitalizing her business.

“Participating in the trade fair has given me a chance to realize more profits from my business as it has enabled me to introduce my traditional food products to a wider audience, allowing me to generate more income,” Mulenga enthused.

She went on to thank organizers of the event for giving small-scale traders spaces to sell their merchandise to trade fair visitors.

Mulenga’s sentiments were echoed by Katherine Kasongo, 46, a fruit vendor from Ndola who added that the trade fair has always presented great opportunities for small-scale businesses such as hers to make more profits.

“That is why I am always looking forward to the trade fair. It is always a game-changer for my business,” Kasongo said.

This year marks 57 years of the Zambia International Trade Fair. This year’s trade fair started on June 28 and ended on July 4.

The event, which was held with the theme of “Stimulating economic development through partnerships, trade and investments,” attracted exhibitors across all sectors of the economy.

It was officially opened by Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema Saturday, highlighting the importance of sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing which are crucial for Zambia's economic growth.