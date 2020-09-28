Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, Minister for Trade and Industries, has inaugurated a newly constructed Business Resource Centre (BRC) at Obuasi.

The Business Resource Centre initiative is in line with the industrial transformation agenda of the NPP government, designed to provide a broad range of business development services to potential and existing entrepreneurs in Obuasi and its surrounding communities.

Mr Kyeremanteng speaking at the ceremony said the opening of the centre marked a new chapter in the history of the gold mining town since it was going to serve as an avenue to diversify the economy and leverage on the revenue generated from the gold mine.

He said the Business Resources Centres (BRCs), which were being constructed throughout the country were intended to develop the country through industrialization to enable the country to produce and consume its products.

Currently, there are 67 BRCs under construction across the country.

Thirty-seven (37) has been completed while 30 are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Mr Kyeremanteng said there was the need for the country to have efficient and functional business centres to train people to develop and implement business ideas, adding that, “the BRC is the answer to the successes of businesses; whether start-ups or businesses already in existence.”

With all districts in the country going to be beneficiaries of the newly constructed and equipped BRCs, Mr. Kyerematen stressed that “Ghanaians will begin to understand that this government is serious about developing the private sector at the district level to help us address this challenge of unemployment.”

Madam Philomina Yarney, who represented the Executive Secretary of the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) praised the government for empowering the NBSSI since 2017 when it took over governance.

She said plans were far advanced by the Minister of Trade to transform the NBSSI from an agency into an authority to enable it to operate optimally and deliver on its mandate.

Mr Elijah Adansi-Bonah, Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive praised the government for the industrialization agenda through the one district one factory project and said the time had come for Ghana to add value to its primary products to make them competitive on the global market.

Nana Asirifi Asare II, Kontihene of Edubiase traditional council urged the youth to take advantage of the facility to equip themselves with business skills to make them self-employable.

The Business Resource Center is a fully furnished structure that runs on three (3) energy sources, that is, a national electricity grid, a Solar system, and a Standby generating plant.