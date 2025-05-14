Ghanaian business leader Dr. Nick Danso Adjei was awarded the prestigious Lifetime Africa Achievement Prize during the 2025 Millennium Excellence Awards at Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The ceremony, held as part of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s Silver Jubilee celebrations, recognized the executive chairman of Ghana Link Network Services for his transformative work in trade facilitation across the continent.

The Millennium Excellence Foundation selected Dr. Danso Adjei for his pivotal role in developing Ghana’s Integrated Customs Management System, a digital platform that has streamlined port operations while increasing customs revenue and reducing corruption. The system has become a model for trade efficiency in Africa.

“Leadership carries profound responsibility,” Dr. Danso Adjei said in his acceptance speech before an audience of dignitaries that included traditional leaders, government officials and international guests. He described the recognition as both an honor and motivation to continue driving innovation that serves Africa’s development needs.

The business leader used the platform to advocate for homegrown solutions to continental challenges. His remarks emphasized the potential of African innovation when applied to local contexts, calling on young entrepreneurs to develop systems tailored to the region’s unique commercial landscape. The ICUMS success story demonstrates how technology can simultaneously modernize operations and strengthen governance.

Dr. Danso Adjei’s recognition comes at a time when African nations are prioritizing digital transformation of cross border trade. The awards ceremony, known for honoring individuals who advance social and economic progress, provided an appropriate setting to highlight connections between technological advancement and traditional leadership. As Ghana continues implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement, the systems developed under Dr. Danso Adjei’s leadership position the country as a key player in regional commerce.

The Lifetime Africa Achievement Prize adds to Ghana Link’s growing reputation as an innovator in trade solutions. Past recipients of the award have included statesmen, business leaders and development experts whose work has created lasting impact across multiple sectors. This year’s selection reaffirms the critical role of private sector innovation in achieving continental development goals.