Tradeline Consult and Finance Factory Launch JoY-PS Initiative Aiming to Create 10 Million Jobs for the Youth

Tradeline Consult, in partnership with Finance Factory (FinFact) has officially launched the Jobs for Youth, Profit for SMEs (JoY-PS) Program, an ambitious initiative designed to build the capacity of 1 million young graduates, create 10 million jobs, and increase business growth and profitability for 20 million SMEs across Africa by 2040.

The program seeks to address youth unemployment and SME growth challenges by equipping young graduates with business development, entrepreneurship, and job market skills through an intensive training and deployment model.

In Ghana, the JoY-PS program will run for five years. It is set to empower 35,000 graduates (7,000 annually) from universities, technical institutions, and potentially from the Ghana Enterprise Agency’s Business Advisory Centres and Business Resource Centres (GEA BACs/BRCs) across all 16 regions. These graduates will be trained as Business Development Officers (BDOs) to provide vital business advisory support to 100,000 SMEs by 2030 as phase 1 of the project.

The program will also facilitate the setting up of 5,000 sustainable enterprises, geared towards the creating of over 500,000 jobs in Ghana within the next five years through its job placement, business advisory, and entrepreneurship tracks called Bapx.

Speaking on impact of the project, Mr. Sam Zeph Atiemo, the CEO of Tradeline, noted that out of the estimated 2.1 million SMEs in Ghana, 85 percent of them operate informally, with poor financial management and governance structures, leading to high business failure rates and limited opportunities for expansion and growth, adding that only 10 percent of SMEs currently leverage external business advisory services (BAS), severely limiting their business and economic growth and access to vital financing.

“JoY-PS is a game-changer for Africa’s youth and SMEs. By equipping young graduates with the right skills and directly linking them to businesses, we are creating employment and strengthening the foundation of SME growth across the continent. We are determined to bring hope and wealth to the youth, it is now or never” Mr. Sam Zeph Atiemo said.

To achieve its vision of creating sustainable employment opportunities across all 54 African countries, the JoY-PS Program seeks to partner with key stakeholders including but not limited to The Mastercard Foundation, European Union, African Development Bank, GIZ, KFW and other strategic investors and partners.

In Ghana, we will collaborate with CEO Africa, National Service Secretariat (NSS), the National Youth Authority (NYA), Tertiary Institutions, the Ghana Enterprise Agency (GEA), the Ministry of Trade and Industry, financial institutions such as Stanbic Bank, GCB Bank, Fidelity Bank, Absa Bank Ghana and SMEs to scale the initiative for maximum impact.

About the JoY-PS Program

Jobs for Youth, Profit for SMEs (JoY-PS) Program, is spearheaded by Tradeline Consult in collaboration with Finance Factory. It’s a strategic collaboration designed to tackle graduate unemployment and sustainable economic growth across Ghana and beyond.

This initiative will provide SMEs with crucial access to business advisory services, financial literacy training, and mentorship, ultimately fostering economic growth and sustainability across various sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, and services.

Apart from jobs created through self-employment, top talents will be matched with career-defining opportunities with SME’s and companies within our network. They will enroll on www.Bapx.org, an AI online recruitment platform where young graduates connect talent seekers with employment opportunities.

In June 2024, Tradeline Consult launched the JoY-PS programme to address youth unemployment and enhance SME profitability in Ghana. The programme equips and trains graduates from tertiary institutions as Business Development Officers (BDOs) and assigns them to SMEs to support business management and entrepreneurial skills for profitability and growth. To date, 100 young graduates recruited from five universities across Ghana have been trained and placed with over 1,000 SMEs in 16 regions, providing BAS support and generating over $50 million for SMEs and organisations under the programme and increased sales to over $100m for SMEs.

For media inquiries or collaboration, please contact: “+233208994375 or info@tradelineconsult.org”

Signed by:

Mr. Sam Zeph Atiemo

CEO, Tradeline Consult