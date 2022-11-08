Trader convicted for possessing shot gun

An Accra Circuit Court Monday convicted a trader for unlawfully possessing a pump-action shotgun.

Chinadu Okafor, 22, admitted possessing the weapon without lawful authority. But the Court deferred sentence till November 23, 2022.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maxwell Oppong told the Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah that Mr. Stephen Kenney, the complainant, is a military officer residing at Burma Camp-Camp, Accra.

Okafor, the convict, is a Nigerian residing at Railways near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra.

ASP Oppong said the Complainant also owned a drinking spot and kiosk at Railways that he rented out.

The prosecution said at about 0730 hours on October 26, 2022, the Complainant was informed by one of his tenants, a witness in this case, to check on something in her room.

The complainant, the Court heard, followed the tenant into her room and saw a brown box under her bed.

When the box was opened, the complainant found a pump action shot gun with barrel number 954793 in it.

ASP Oppong said the complainant interrogated the witness and she mentioned the convict, who was her ex-boyfriend, as the owner.

He said minutes later, the convict who was spotted around the area was arrested and handed over to the police together with the exhibit.

During interrogation, the convict admitted hiding the gun under the tenant’s bed but refused to disclose how and where he acquired the weapon.

The Police said efforts were underway to trace the owner of the gun from the firearm registry.