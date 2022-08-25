Trader convicted on his own plea

A 25-year-old trader who beat his fiancée with a wood leaving a severe cut on her left leg and the upper part of her left breast has been convicted on his own plea by an Accra Circuit Court.

Kwasi Owusu, who was charged with causing harm, pleaded guilty to the offence.

He was convicted on his own plea and sentenced to pay a fine of 150 penalty unit (GHS1,800) in default, serve 12 months’ imprisonment.

The Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusuaa Appiah also awarded a 400-penalty unit (GHS4,800) compensation in favour of the complainant.

Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, prosecuting, told the Court that the complainant, Judith Agbenyo was a chop bar attendant whilst the convict was a trader, and both resided at Kwame Nkrumah Circle opposite Victory Hotel.

The prosecution said both parties were lovers living in the same room at Circle.

Chief Inspector Ahiabor said on July 9, 2022, at about 2230 hours, the convict returned from town and saw his fiancée relaxing on their bed.

The prosecution said the convict, who was highly intoxicated without any provocation subjected the complainant to severe beating with a hard wood during, which she sustained severe cuts on her left leg and the upper part her left breast with blood oozing profusely, and later left her to her fate.

Chief Inspector Ahiabor said a report was made to the Police and the complainant was issued with a Police medical form to attend hospital for treatment.

The convict was later arrested by the Police.