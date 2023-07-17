Trader, five land guards granted GH₵50K bail over unlawful damage 

A trader and five land guards, who allegedly conspired to break a fence wall have been granted a GH₵50,000 bail with two sureties each by an Accra Circuit Court.

They were jointly charged with conspiracy to commit crime and causing unlawful damage.

The court, presided over by Mrs. Susana Eduful, ordered each accused person to deposit ID cards with the Registrar of the Court until the determination of the case was made.

The case has been adjourned to July 21, 2023, where the plea of accused persons will be taken.

Prosecuting Police Inspector Ebenezer Teye-Okuffo told the court that the complainant, Mr. Bernard Amarh was a draughtsman surveyor, who lived at Teshie.

The prosecution said Madam Josephine Amissah was a trader, while the other accused persons were all land guards, who lived at Amanfa-Nungua and Nungua-Maamli respectively.

It said Mr. Armah owned a plot of land at Lashibi, which he procured from one Madam Korkor Gborbi Agoyao, who happened to be Madam Amissah’s sister, based in Germany.

It said all documents covering the land were issued to the complainant, which he took to the Lands Commission for registration.

The prosecution said Madam Ammisah, who was not in support of her sister’s idea, organized all the other accused persons to break down a portion of a fence wall the complainant had built around the land.

A report was made to the Police and the accused persons were arrested.

It said during the investigation, the complainant submitted his land documents to support his claim while the accused persons did not produce any document.

The prosecution said both parties were paraded before the Regional Crime Officer, who advised that the accused persons stayed off the land, but they did not heed the advice

It said they went to the land, broke down the remaining fence wall and graded the whole land on May 30, 2023.

Prosecution said they later went into hiding and switched off their phones.