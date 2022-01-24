Trader granted GH¢30k bail for alleged drug peddling

Inusa Osmanu, a 25-year-old trader, has been granted a GHC30,000 bail for alleged drug peddling.

The Cape Coast Circuit court presided over by Mrs Dorinda Smith Arthur ordered that four persons should stand as sureties and two of these sureties should be justified.

The accused denied possessing illicit drugs or control of narcotic drugs and will make his next appearance on Friday, February 11.

Constable Simon Oppong and Constable Benjamin Hayford stationed at the Central Regional Police Headquarters were the complainants while the accused is a resident of Cape Coast.

Prosecuting, Inspector Yakubu Iddrisu, said the police conducted a swoop to flush out suspects involved in the use and distribution of illicit drugs at about 2100 hours on September 20, 2021.

In the course of the swoop, the police searched the drinking bar being operated by the accused.

He said the police found seven bottles of Koffex cough mixture, four tablets suspected to be tramadol, six sparkling blue, five boxes of condoms, five mobile phones, 13 lighters and three pen drives.

They also found a sum of GHC4,496.60 suspected to be from the sales of narcotics and Identity cards bearing different names.

The prosecutor said the police were waiting for the outcome of exhibits sent to the Police forensic laboratory for examination.

