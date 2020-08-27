A 26-year-old trader, Enoch Ofori has been remanded into police custody by the Adjabeng District Court for allegedly raping an 18-year-old female Porter at a spot near the Korle Lagoon in Accra.

Charged with rape the court presided over by Ms Felicia Amane Antwi preserved Ofori’s plea.

He is expected to reappear on September 14 pending further investigations into the case.

The Prosecution led by Detective Inspector Simon Terkpor said the complainant name withheld is a porter at CMB Accra but resides at Konkomba market also in Accra.

Detective Inspector Terkpor said the suspect resides at Kwahu Praso in the Eastern Region but comes to CMB to trade.

Prosecution said on August 24, this year, the suspect saw the victim at about 0300 hours and sought her services to carry some belongings to where he sells.

Prosecution said afterwards the suspect lured the victim to the Morley Lagoon at Korle Gonno to carry some fish for him.

He said when they got there at about 0345 hours the suspect had sex with her without her consent.

The prosecution said after the act, the victim in tears run away to CMB where the suspect does his trading and took his laptop away.

Prosecution said Ofori came back and when he realized that his laptop was missing, he traced her up, but meanwhile some friends of the victim whom she narrated the incident to led her to report to the Railways Police where the matter was transferred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit, Accra.

Prosecution said a police medical report form was issued to the victim to attend hospital.

Investigation is ongoing, the prosecution said.