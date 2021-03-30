jail

A 25-year-old trader who bit off the finger of a Police Officer during an arrest, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Anoma Promise was ordered by the court presided over by Mrs. Ellen Ofei Ayeh to pay compensation of GH5,000.00 to General Sergeant Abu Kwame of the Nungua Police Command.

Promise was found guilty on the charge of causing harm by the Court at the end of the trial.

The Court however acquitted him on the charge of resisting arrest.

Police Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ohene Agyei, who held brief of Supt. Alex Odonkor, narrated that the complainant Henry Andzre Qauinoo was a businessman and a resident of Nungua Zongo. Promise resides at Spintex.

Prosecution said Mr Quainoo gave Promise his tricycle with registration number M-18-GR7477 to ride and render sales.

On November 1, 2019, prosecution said the complainant approached promise and demanded his three weeks sales of GHC300 and repudiate their contract.

Promise declined to hand over the money and the tricycle saying he was the rightful owner.

On November 3, 2019, the prosecutor the complainant reported the matter to at Nungua Police Station and General Sergeant Abu Kwame and Lance Corporal Jerry Opei and the complainant went to the house of the accused person (now convict).

On reaching the house, the Police officers informed Promise of the reason for his arrest and he asked that he should be allowed to make some calls.

The prosecutor said the policemen informed Promise that he could make his calls as he sat in the car but Promise declined.

Prosecution said suddenly Promise attacked Lance Corporal Jerry Opei. Sergeant Abu Kwame in his bid to prevent Promise from attacking his colleagues, Sergeant Kwame’s finger entered the mouth of Promise and he bit it off.

The prosecutor said more police officers were deployed to the scene and accused was escorted to the Police station for further investigations.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articlePolice arrest two suspects for allegedly buying ammunitions
Next articleSend Ghana sharpens budget advocacy skills of Monitoring Committees
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here