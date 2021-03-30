A 25-year-old trader who bit off the finger of a Police Officer during an arrest, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Anoma Promise was ordered by the court presided over by Mrs. Ellen Ofei Ayeh to pay compensation of GH5,000.00 to General Sergeant Abu Kwame of the Nungua Police Command.

Promise was found guilty on the charge of causing harm by the Court at the end of the trial.

The Court however acquitted him on the charge of resisting arrest.

Police Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ohene Agyei, who held brief of Supt. Alex Odonkor, narrated that the complainant Henry Andzre Qauinoo was a businessman and a resident of Nungua Zongo. Promise resides at Spintex.

Prosecution said Mr Quainoo gave Promise his tricycle with registration number M-18-GR7477 to ride and render sales.

On November 1, 2019, prosecution said the complainant approached promise and demanded his three weeks sales of GHC300 and repudiate their contract.

Promise declined to hand over the money and the tricycle saying he was the rightful owner.

On November 3, 2019, the prosecutor the complainant reported the matter to at Nungua Police Station and General Sergeant Abu Kwame and Lance Corporal Jerry Opei and the complainant went to the house of the accused person (now convict).

On reaching the house, the Police officers informed Promise of the reason for his arrest and he asked that he should be allowed to make some calls.

The prosecutor said the policemen informed Promise that he could make his calls as he sat in the car but Promise declined.

Prosecution said suddenly Promise attacked Lance Corporal Jerry Opei. Sergeant Abu Kwame in his bid to prevent Promise from attacking his colleagues, Sergeant Kwame’s finger entered the mouth of Promise and he bit it off.

The prosecutor said more police officers were deployed to the scene and accused was escorted to the Police station for further investigations.