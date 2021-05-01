jail bars

A 27-year-old trader who defrauded someone of his GH₵17,800.00, has been sentenced to ten months imprisonment by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Court.

Precious Ellen Etsuah, pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on her own plea by the court presided by Mr Abdul Razak Musah.

Police Chief Inspector Michael Koole, told the court that, Alex Agyemang, the complainant was a private security officer who resided at Asante Bekwai, while the convict resided at Atasemanso in Kumasi.

He said in the month of December, 2019, the complainant met the convict at Bekwai.

He said during conversation, the convict told the complainant that, she once stayed in Tarkwa in the Western Region and had links to secure him employment in AngloGold Ashanti, Tarkwa mine.

Chief Inspector Koole said after negotiation and careful consideration, the convict demanded a cash sum of GH₵17,800.00 from the complainant to enable her facilitate the process.

The prosecution said the complainant who was eager to work in the mining company took loans from banks and friends and paid the said amount to the convict in three instalments.

Chief Inspector Koole said the convict after collecting the said amount of money from the complainant started playing hide and seek.

He said the complainant reported the matter to the police at Atasemanso and the convict was arrested.

During investigations, the convict admitted the offence and pleaded for one month to pay back the money.

She was therefore, granted police enquiry bail, but she jumped bail and went into hiding.

Chief Inspector Koole said upon police intelligence, the convict was rearrested from her hideout at Tarkwa in the Western Region.

After thorough investigations, she was charged with the offence and arraigned before the Court.

