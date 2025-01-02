Traders Advocacy Group Urges President-Elect Mahama to Prioritize Emergency Relief for Kantamanto Market Fire Victims

The Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) has called on President-elect John Dramani Mahama to swiftly provide emergency funding to assist traders who have suffered devastating losses in the aftermath of a massive fire that engulfed parts of Accra’s Kantamanto Market in the early hours of Thursday, January 2, 2025.

In a statement issued the same day, TAGG expressed heartfelt sympathies to the affected traders and acknowledged the significant financial hardships caused by the fire. The group reassured the public that it is actively collaborating with various stakeholders, including disaster management organizations, local authorities, and the incoming government, to address the crisis and offer immediate assistance.

“We understand the immense hardship this incident has caused, and we stand in solidarity with the affected members and traders during this difficult time,” the statement read.

TAGG emphasized the urgency of the situation and confirmed that it is working closely with the Ministry of Trade, the Ghana Enterprise Agency, and local authorities to assess the damage and coordinate relief efforts. The group also stressed the critical need for prompt action from the incoming administration to secure emergency funding for the traders to help them rebuild their businesses.

“After assessing the extent of the damage and the immediate needs of the affected traders, TAGG is urging the next government to promptly provide emergency funding to assist traders in rebuilding their businesses,” the statement added.

The Kantamanto Market, a vital hub for Ghana’s informal economy, has long served as the lifeblood for thousands of traders and artisans, many of whom now face financial ruin due to the devastating fire. With calls for government intervention growing louder, the situation has prompted widespread concern over how best to support the affected community in the shortest possible time.

As President-elect Mahama prepares to take office, TAGG’s call for swift government action underscores the urgent need for a coordinated response to help traders recover and ensure the future stability of this critical marketplace.

Read the full statement below: