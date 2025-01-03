Traders at Kantamanto Market Begin Rebuilding After Devastating Fire

Following the devastating fire that broke out at the Kantamanto Market in Accra on Thursday, January 2, 2025, traders have started the process of rebuilding their stalls and shops, just a day after the disaster.

The fire, which occurred in the early hours of the morning, caused extensive damage, affecting over ten thousand traders and destroying more than 7,000 shops.

Despite the overwhelming destruction, traders have shown remarkable resilience, clearing debris and working to restore their livelihoods. A visit to the market on Friday, January 3, revealed an atmosphere of determination, with individuals and groups actively engaged in rebuilding efforts.

In the wake of the fire, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressed his sorrow and solidarity with the victims during his final State of the Nation Address on the same day. Describing the incident as “deeply shocking,” the President extended his heartfelt sympathies to the traders who have suffered significant losses.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those affected,” President Akufo-Addo said. He further assured the public that the government would work closely with relevant agencies to investigate the cause of the fire and offer support to the affected traders. The government has committed to providing assistance to help the traders rebuild their businesses and recover from the financial setback caused by the disaster.