Traders at Kejetia Market on Edge Amid Surge in Market Fires Across Ghana

Traders at the Kejetia Market in Kumasi are on high alert following a wave of devastating fire incidents that have wreaked havoc across major markets in Ghana this year.

In a grim reminder of the dangers they face, fires have destroyed key trading hubs such as the Katamanto, Kwadaso Wood Market, and the Tamale Timber Market, leaving traders grappling with significant losses and widespread anxiety over the safety of their livelihoods.

In response to growing fears and the recent uptick in market fires, the Federation of Traders at Kejetia Market convened a stakeholders’ meeting on January 9, 2025, to discuss measures aimed at preventing similar tragedies. During the meeting, Nana Kwesi Prempeh, President of the Federation, assured traders that steps had been taken to minimize the risk of fire outbreaks at the market, which is one of the largest in the country.

“An emergency meeting was held with ACP Aduonum, the divisional police commander, and other stakeholders to address our concerns. One of the key proposals that was agreed upon was a strict 7pm closing time for the market,” Prempeh revealed. This measure, according to Prempeh, is crucial to ensuring that security personnel can effectively monitor the market after hours and reduce the likelihood of incidents occurring.

In addition to the closing time, Prempeh disclosed that the Ghana National Fire Service had pledged to station a patrol team near the market during the evening hours to ensure heightened vigilance and prompt response to any emergencies.

While these preventative measures have been put in place, Prempeh voiced his frustration over the lack of transparency surrounding the causes of past fire incidents, particularly the 2023 Kejetia Market fire. He criticized the Kejetia Fire Outbreak Committee for withholding its findings on the cause of the fire, which he believes could have provided valuable insights to help prevent future fires.

“Although the committee submitted its report in May 2023, its contents have not been made public. We still do not know what caused the fire or what recommendations were made to improve safety at the market,” Prempeh said. The lack of transparency, he added, has left many traders uncertain and frustrated, as the report could have been crucial in informing policies and safety practices moving forward.

The fire that devastated a section of the Kejetia Market on March 15, 2023, was reportedly caused by a trader who was cooking with gas near highly flammable materials. The blaze led to significant losses for the affected traders, with property and goods worth millions of cedis destroyed. The incident was part of a larger pattern of fire outbreaks in the Ashanti Region, where more than 900 fires were recorded in 2023 alone.

In the wake of the 2023 fire, a five-member committee was established by the Minister for Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development, Hon. Daniel Botwe, to investigate the incident. While the committee submitted its findings to the minister in May, the report remains sealed, leaving traders with unresolved questions about the root cause of the fire and how to better safeguard the market in the future.

Despite these challenges, Nana Prempeh remained committed to ensuring that the market’s safety protocols are reinforced, and that traders comply with new measures to avoid further incidents. With the potential for more fires to occur in the future, traders at Kejetia Market are calling for swift action and transparency from authorities to ensure their businesses and livelihoods are protected.