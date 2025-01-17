Traders at Sekondi Market to Close by 5 p.m. Daily to Prevent Fire Outbreaks

In a proactive effort to curb the risk of fire outbreaks, traders at Sekondi Market in the Western Region have agreed to close their businesses by 5 p.m. daily.

This decision is part of a broader set of measures aimed at enhancing fire safety and security at the market, following a series of devastating fires across the country, including a recent blaze at the Kantamanto Market.

The new initiative is aligned with President John Mahama’s directive to the Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service to ramp up security at marketplaces nationwide. According to Nana Krah, the Queen Mother of Sekondi Market, the adjusted closing time will allow security personnel to conduct thorough patrols, ensuring the market remains safe from potential fire outbreaks or arson attempts.

“Fire has gutted this market before, and we don’t want it to happen again,” Nana Krah stated. “We have instructed that by 5:00 p.m., all businesses should close, and anyone who uses fire for their operations should cease by 4:00 p.m.”

Additionally, officials from the Ghana Fire Service are currently conducting a surveillance exercise to identify faulty wiring in the various stalls. Nana Krah urged all traders to adhere strictly to the new guidelines, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the market.

“This is the only market we have, so I am asking my fellow market women to follow the 5:00 p.m. closure directives and help protect our market,” she said.