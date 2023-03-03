Traders call for disinfection of Sunyani main market over lassa fever outbreak

The worsened sanitary condition at the Sunyani main market is serving as breeding grounds for rodents, some traders at the market have alleged.

They therefore appealed to the ‘city’ authorities to disinfect the market enclave to avert a possible outbreak of Lassa fever.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani in the wake of the outbreak of the Lassa fever in the country, the traders, mostly women said rodents such as mice were common in the market enclave.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the country has recorded 12 cases of the deadly Lassa fever disease with 12 deaths.

“There are a lot of rodents in the market. Some of them even look like rats and they hide under the covered gutters”, Madam Ophelia Acheampomaa, an onion seller stated.

Another trader, Mad Joyce Anima, a fishmonger indicated the sanitary condition at the market always worsened during the wet seasons and appealed to the Municipal Assembly to cement the entire market.

Emmanuel Amponsah, a storekeeper within the market enclave said more sanitary facilities were needed at the market to improve good hygiene and environmental sanitation.