Some traders in the Accra business district have changed their business strategy due to customer demands for the Christmas season.

Traders who originally sell other items have now resort to trading in Christmas paraphernalia including hats, headbands, balloons, Christmas trees, and firecrackers.

During a visit by the Ghana News Agency to the market, a number of women and hawkers in the Central business district said they were cashing in on the items.

Madam Christiana Owusu, until this festive was trading in stationary but had switched to selling hats and Christmas accessories for decoration.

“During the lockdown, my income record was low and this affected our livelihood. This season has offered me the opportunity to make up in other to take care of my child,’ she said.

“ I realized lots of people purchase the Christmas hats during the festivity so I also decided to sell some this time. I normally sell books, pens, and pencils but I have added this to gain more income for my family to survive”.

Another trader, Madam Ohenewaa Agyemang, has diversified her line of business from dealing in construction materials to selling Christmas branded dummy sword, watch, spectacle, and bracelet.

She said, “ I decided to sell some of the Christmas paraphernalia because it has become lucrative. A dummy sword is selling at GHS10, GHS7…if you calculate the frequency I make an average of GHS 400 a day”.