Traders express worry over prolonged demolition exercise at Makola

Some traders have expressed worry over the prolonged demolition of the Hong-Kong building at the Makola in the Accra Central Business District, which has caused a gridlock in the area.

The demolition, which started yesterday August 22, lasted throughout the night and ongoing thereby causing traffic due to the road blockade.

Some of the traders in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) pleaded with authorities to hasten because if the exercise prolonged more than necessary it would greatly affect their source of income.

Madam Rose Adja, a trader, who sells food stuff opposite the demolition site, said the exercise would affect her as her goods were perishable.

I have even gone for additional food stuff to sell today because I was not expecting this to happen. It has really destroyed my plans, she said.

Madam Esther Oye, an affected trader, who takes care of her family with her business proceeds, said she was really worried with the turn of events.

However, Madam Charity, a trader, said she was not aware of the exercise and that she only got to know about it when she arrived at the scene this morning.

The demolition of the building started on Sunday and ongoing as at time the GNA visited on Monday, 23 August, 2021.

One of the security personnel who spoke with the GNA off the record, confirmed that they would be able to finish the demolition today and start clearing the debris.

The demolition exercise is being carried out by the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) with the assistance of the AMA task force, the Ghana National Fire Service, the Police and NADMO.

The technical team which investigated the July 5 Fire, concluded that the building had become weak and that nits integrity has been compromised.

The three-storey building will be pulled down completely as recommended by the committee tasked by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly to investigate the fire incident.

The building was gutted by fire on Monday July 5 2021, destroying a total of 122 wholesale and retail shops.

The shops deal in various kinds of wares such as beads, cosmetics, makeup products, wigs and fabrics.